Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Weekly Overview Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

Weekly Overview Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices


2025-06-29 05:05:50
(MENAFN- AzerNews) This week, the average prices for Dated Brent, Azeri LT CIF, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan, and Urals (EX NOVO) crude oils experienced declines, Azernews reports.

The Azeri Light crude oil, delivered on a CIF basis from Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field, saw a drop of $5.31 (7.2%) from the previous week, settling at $74.18 per barrel. The highest recorded price was $80.08 per barrel, while the lowest was $72.12.

Similarly, the FOB price of Azeri Light at Turkiye's Ceyhan port ended the week at $72.87 per barrel, a decrease of $5.26 (7.2%) compared to last week. Its peak price reached $78.72, and the lowest was $70.8.

Urals crude oil prices declined by $5.71 (9.8%), averaging $58.1 per barrel this week. The highest price was $64.27 per barrel, and the lowest was $55.97.

Meanwhile, Dated Brent benchmark crude increased by $6.36 (8.9%), reaching an average of $71 per barrel. The highest price for Dated Brent was $77.66, and the lowest was $69.12.

MENAFN29062025000195011045ID1109737471

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search