Weekly Overview Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

MENAFN - AzerNews) This week, the average prices for Dated Brent, Azeri LT CIF, Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan, and Urals (EX NOVO) crude oils experienced declines,reports.

The Azeri Light crude oil, delivered on a CIF basis from Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field, saw a drop of $5.31 (7.2%) from the previous week, settling at $74.18 per barrel. The highest recorded price was $80.08 per barrel, while the lowest was $72.12.

Similarly, the FOB price of Azeri Light at Turkiye's Ceyhan port ended the week at $72.87 per barrel, a decrease of $5.26 (7.2%) compared to last week. Its peak price reached $78.72, and the lowest was $70.8.

Urals crude oil prices declined by $5.71 (9.8%), averaging $58.1 per barrel this week. The highest price was $64.27 per barrel, and the lowest was $55.97.

Meanwhile, Dated Brent benchmark crude increased by $6.36 (8.9%), reaching an average of $71 per barrel. The highest price for Dated Brent was $77.66, and the lowest was $69.12.