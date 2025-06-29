403
Sleepyhead Launches ‘Straight isn’t the default’ campaign with Limited Edition Pride Sofa
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) National, June 26th 2025 — This Pride Month, Sleepyhead, the modern furniture and sleep solutions brand, flips the script—literally and figuratively—with a bold declaration ‘Straight Isn’t The Default.’ In a world that often demands we fit into straight lines and narrow definitions, Sleepyhead chooses to celebrate the curved, the cosy, the colourful, and the gloriously non-linear. At the heart of this vibrant campaign is the Limited Edition Sleepyhead Pride Sofa—a piece of furniture designed to express yourself. Built for those who live unapologetically, love loudly, and express without filter, this sofa is a symbol- Of pride. Of individuality. Of comfort, that bends to your identity, not the other way around.
As part of the celebration, Sleepyhead is tilting its entire website experience—literally. Every element, from product images to navigation, will appear slightly askew, embracing the idea that life (and comfort) isn’t meant to be lived in straight lines. Extending the campaign beyond digital, Sleepyhead is also making a bold statement on the streets with a striking Out-of-Home (OOH) campaign . The Pride Sofa will be showcased through immersive bus shelter installations across four key locations in Bangalore—Koramangala, Marathahalli, and Banaswadi. Designed to catch eyes and spark conversations, these vibrant outdoor displays reflect the campaign’s core philosophy—comfort, like identity, should never be forced into a straight line.
Commenting on the campaign Mr. Ullas Vijay, Chief Marketing Officer, Duroflex Group said, “Challenging the status quo, this campaign is our bold declaration that straight isn't the default—in design, in life, in comfort. As long-standing allies of the LGBTQIA+ community, we wanted to create something that celebrates the individuality, expression, and joy that Pride represents. Our Limited Edition Pride Sofa embodies our belief that comfort should always be personal. And in design, just like in life, it doesn’t have to be linear.”
The Sleepyhead Pride Sofa is available in limited quantities, exclusively online at Mysleepyheadand at Sleepyhead stores. Bold, inclusive, and brilliantly cosy—this is a sofa that doesn’t just look good. It feels right.
About Sleepyhead
Founded in 2017, Sleepyhead is a Bengaluru-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) lifestyle and home décor brand designed for the digital-native Indian Millennial and Gen Z. Pioneering the Bed-In-A-Box concept in India, Sleepyhead has redefined convenience and innovation in home solutions. With a thoughtfully crafted range of stylish and functional furniture, the brand makes everyday living fun, fabulous, and effortlessly comfortable.
Sleepyhead is committed to making great design accessible without compromising on quality or service, catering to the evolving needs of modern Indian consumers. With a growing retail presence, the brand currently operates five stores in Bengaluru, bringing its unique offerings closer to customers.
For more information, visit mysleepyheador follow us on @sleepyhead_hq on Instagram.
