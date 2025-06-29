Dubai's Al Safa Street Widening To Cut Commute, Ease Access To City Walk, Coca-Cola Arena

The Al Safa Street will be widened to cut down travel time on the corridor from 12 minutes to 3 minutes as part of a new road improvement project announced by Dubai's Raods and Transport Authority (RTA).

The project will increase the number of lanes from three to four and have several elements including dedicated pedestrian walkways and cycling tracks, urban spaces that encourage community interaction, and landscaped areas. The scope of it will extend from the junction of Al Safa Street with Sheikh Zayed Road to the junction with Al Wasl Street, spanning more than 1,500 metres.

"The project serves a vital district and is home to key landmarks such as City Walk, Coca-Cola Arena, educational institutions, residential and commercial areas, luxury hotels, and high-end restaurants,” said Mattar Al Tayer, Director General of the RTA.“It also enhances connectivity with Downtown Dubai and nearby developments along Financial Centre Street, an area inhabited by over one million residents.”

Construction of bridges

The project involves the construction of two bridges and two tunnels with a combined length of over 3,000 metres, along with the widening of roads and upgrades to intersections and traffic signal systems. Once complete, the the street's capacity will double from 6,000 to 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

According to details revealed by the RTA, the first bridge will serve traffic coming from Al Wasl Street towards Sheikh Zayed Road and Financial Centre Street. It will have four lanes and span 1,005 metres, with an estimated capacity of 6,400 vehicles per hour.

The second bridge, which will feature two lanes and extend 360 metres, will accommodate traffic coming from Al Satwa Road towards Sheikh Zayed Road and Financial Centre Street and have a capacity of 2,800 vehicles per hour.

Two tunnels

According to Al Tayer, the project will also includes the construction of two tunnels.“The first tunnel will serve traffic coming from Sheikh Zayed Road and Financial Centre Street towards Al Wasl Street,” he said.“It will span 1,005 metres, comprise two lanes, and offer a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour. The second tunnel will be located at the intersection of Al Wasl Street and Al Safa Street, extending 750 metres. It will feature two lanes in each direction, with a total capacity of approximately 6,400 vehicles per hour.”

The project also involves widening Al Safa Street from three signalised lanes in each direction to four lanes - two providing free-flowing movement and two managed by traffic signals. Upon completion, the project will enhance traffic flow from the Upper Deck of Financial Centre Street and Sheikh Zayed Road towards Al Safa Street and Al Wasl Street, and vice versa.

Al Wasl Road project

On June 3, the RTA announced an integrated infrastructure project spanning Umm Suqeim, Al Safa, and Al Wasl Streets. The development project includes:



It covers Al Safa Street, upgrading six key intersections between Umm Suqeim and 2nd December Street - including Al Safa Street - with five tunnels totaling 3,850 m and widening to three lanes in each direction.

The corridor stretches 15 km, from Umm Suqeim Street to 2nd December Street, aiming to boost capacity from 8,000 to 12,000 vehicles per hour and halve travel times. It includes urban enhancements like pedestrian walkways, cycling tracks, boulevards, and vibrant public spaces-supporting Dubai's population growth and quality‐of‐life target