US Condemns Iran for Demanding Execution of IAEA Chief

2025-06-29 03:55:02
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced strong disapproval on Saturday over the recent calls in Iran for the apprehension and capital punishment of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, describing the demands as "unacceptable."

In a post on X, Rubio stated, "We support the lAEA's critical verification and monitoring efforts in Iran and commend the Director General and the lAEA for their dedication and professionalism."

He reaffirmed that the United States calls on Iran to ensure the "safety and security" of IAEA staff.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared on the same day that Grossi will no longer be allowed to enter the country.

“We will not allow the International Atomic Energy Agency to install cameras at our nuclear sites, and the agency’s chief will be banned from entering the country,” Araghchi said, according to a report by an Iranian national news agency.

