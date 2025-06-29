EVCL League Trials Begin At Doon School In Srinagar
The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from aspiring cricketers from across the Kashmir Valley, marking a significant milestone in the region's grassroots sports development efforts.
Addressing the gathering, the Minister commended the initiative undertaken by Eventovista Private Limited through EVCL, describing it as a powerful platform to identify and nurture cricketing talent in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Jammu and Kashmir has no dearth of talent. What is needed is the right opportunity and a supportive ecosystem. Initiatives like EVCL not only serve as talent pools but also reflect our shared vision of empowering youth through sports,” Sharma said.
Former Indian cricketer and IPL player Anureet Singh joined the ceremony and officially flagged off the trials for Kashmir. His presence served as a major source of inspiration for the young participants.
The trials will continue over the coming days, with selected talent moving ahead to represent the Kashmir region in the broader EVCL tournament structure.
The event was organized with full cooperation from local authorities, to ensure smooth conduct and maximum outreach. The trials at Doon School are expected to become a launchpad for many promising cricketers from the region.
