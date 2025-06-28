Zelensky Thanks Duda For Support, Important Joint Decisions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Ukrainian state stated this during a joint press opportunity with Duda in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I'd like to thank you once again personally for everything we have done together. For your help. Thank you for your joint, important and timely decisions, for each of your visits. Today is actually your farewell visit to Ukraine as a sitting President of Poland but we will always be glad to see you in Ukraine as a friend. This, I think, is the main status. You are truly a good friend and a very brave man,” Zelensky told Duda.

The president also said he had held talks with the Polish leader on how relations between the two countries would develop further.

"Of course, we talked about the security situation, the state of diplomacy, our relations, and possible solutions at the level of the European Union and coordination with NATO partners. Poland is now preparing for the inauguration of the new president, Mr. Nawrocki. We will do everything in our power to make relations between our states only stronger," the president of Ukraine emphasized.

He also expressed gratitude to the Polish president "for his willingness to continue to help Ukrainian-Polish friendship."

According to the Ukrainian leader, over the past months, Kyiv and Warsaw have been implementing quite serious agreements in defense cooperation.

"I hope that based on the outcome of these six months, we will be able to say that together we have taken a tangible step toward strengthening our positions," Zelensky added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, today, June 28, Polish President Andrzej Duda, who will remain in office through August 5, arrived in Kyiv on a farewell visit.

After the recent presidential elections in Poland, the head of the Institute of National Remembrance, Karol Nawrocki, became the new head of the Polish state. He will officially assume his duties on August 6.