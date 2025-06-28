Eight Soldiers Martyred, 35 Injured In Suicide Attack On Security Convoy In North Waziristan
According to reports, the blast occurred as a military convoy was passing through Mir Ali subdivision. In the aftermath of the attack, security forces launched a joint search operation in the area.
Following the suicide bombing, a strict curfew has been imposed across North Waziristan. All major roads from Bannu to Miranshah and the Afghan border have been sealed and closed to civilian traffic.
The fallen soldiers have been identified as Zahid Sahib, Roohail, Sohrab, Wali Sahib, and Ismail. Among the injured are Tanveer, Tahir Sahib, Shehab, Qadeer, Sakhawat, Ikram, another Wali Sahib, and Fayaz.
The injured were rushed to a nearby military hospital for emergency medical treatment. Several of them are reported to be in critical condition, raising fears that the death toll may rise.
