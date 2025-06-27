Northx Nickel Announces Extension Of Escrow Release Deadline Under Subscription Receipt Agreement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2025) -(the "" or "") announces that it has entered into a supplemental agreement with Odyssey Trust Company (the ""), dated June 27, 2025 (the "") pursuant to which the escrow release deadline under the subscription receipt agreement dated February 10, 2025 (the "") has been formally extended from June 30, 2025, to August 30, 2025 (the "").

The Escrow Release Extension was approved by written consent of holders representing more than 662⁄3% of the outstanding subscription receipts (the " Subscription Receipts "), in accordance with the terms of the Agreement. The Supplemental Agreement giving effect to the extension is now fully executed and in force.

The Subscription Receipts were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of 26,000,000 Subscription Receipts at a price of $0.05 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,300,000 (the " Offering "), which closed on February 10, 2025.

Each Subscription Receipt will, upon satisfaction of the escrow release condition (as defined in the Agreement), entitle the holder thereof to receive one unit of NorthX (each, a " Unit "), consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.075 for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The escrowed proceeds will be released immediately prior to the closing of the Company's proposed asset transaction with Magna Mining Inc. (TSX: NICU), under which Magna is expected to acquire all of NorthX's interests in its Sudbury Basin nickel and base metal assets. Additional details on the transaction are available in the Company's news releases dated December 18, 2024, January 31, 2025, and February 10, 2025.

All other terms of the Subscription Receipts remain unchanged.

About NorthX Nickel Corp.

NorthX is a Canadian Ni-Cu-Co-PGE focused exploration and development company with a portfolio of assets in Quebec and Ontario, Canada. The Company's flagship asset is the Grasset Project, located within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its nickel sulphide properties within its portfolio. NorthX's vision is to be a responsible nickel sulphide developer in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. NorthX is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically, and with integrity. For more information, please visit .

For further information, please contact:

Tom Meyer

President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 866 899 7247

Email: ...

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation.

