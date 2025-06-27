Xenon Joins The Russell 3000® And Russell 2000® Indexes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BOSTON, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and delivering life-changing therapeutics for patients in need, today announced that the company has been added to the broad-market Russell 3000® and small-cap Russell 2000® Indexes as part of the annual reconstitution, effective at the close of U.S. equity markets on Friday, June 27, 2025.

The Russell 3000® Index is an equity index that tracks the performance of the largest 3,000 U.S. stocks by market capitalization. The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of the 2,000 smallest companies within the Russell 3000® Index. Inclusion in the Russell 2000® results in automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes.

Russell U.S. Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell U.S. indexes.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the“Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and delivering life-changing therapeutics. We are advancing an ion channel product portfolio to address areas of high unmet medical need, including epilepsy and depression. Azetukalner, a novel, highly potent, selective Kv7 potassium channel opener, represents the most advanced, clinically validated potassium channel modulator in late-stage clinical development for multiple indications. For more information, please visit .

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

