AML Incubator Launches Bank Account Opening Service To Support High-Risk Fintechs And Global Msbs
Modern global banking access-connecting financial hubs across Toronto, London, Dubai, and Singapore with secure, compliance-driven infrastructure.
A new solution for FinTechs and MSBs shut out of banking, AMLI offers expert-led access, even in complex or high-risk sectors. The service provides full-scope support, from customized introductions to regulated financial institutions to management of onboarding documentation, compliance clarifications, and post-approval assistance.
Unlike most providers, AMLI does not shy away from risk: if account opening is possible, AMLI will navigate the path. However, no guarantees are made-final approval rests solely with the financial institution.
"We've seen firsthand how access to banking can make or break a FinTech venture-especially for remittance platforms, and startup MSBs," said Haik Kazarian, Head of Business Development at AML Incubator. "This service bridges that gap. We don't promise guarantees, but we do everything in our power to get you in the room, positioned for success."
Whether clients are seeking Canadian bank accounts, international IBANs, or multi-currency business solutions, AMLI leverages trusted partnerships with traditional banks, Electronic Money Institutions (EMIs), and Payment Service Providers (PSPs) to find compliant, workable options.
The Bank Account Opening service is available as a standalone product or bundled with AMLI's:
- Fractional CAMLO/MLRO Services
MSB Registration Support
This integrated approach helps FinTechs align banking access with regulatory readiness from day one.
Key Highlights:
- Support across multiple jurisdictions, including high-risk sectors
Full onboarding management: from introductions to documentation and post-approval follow-up Seamless integration with existing CAMLO and MSB packages
Global scope; banking and EMI partners remain confidential
This launch addresses a persistent problem in the FinTech space: the de-risking trend that has denied banking services to even legitimate, licensed firms. AMLI's pragmatic, fast-moving approach offers a lifeline grounded in regulatory precision.
"Banking access isn't just about compliance-it's about survival," added Kazarian. "Our mission is to open doors others can't."
To learn more or book a discovery call, visit here .
Note: AML Incubator facilitates introductions and provides onboarding support, but does not guarantee account approval. Final decisions are made by the receiving institutions.
Legal Disclaimer:
