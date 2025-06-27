Leads-Sniper Introduces Updated Web-Scraping Suite For Data-Driven Lead Generation

MENAFN - GetNews)



Web Scraping ToolsLeads-Sniper has released an updated set of web-scraping tools designed to help organizations collect publicly available business information from widely used online sources. The new release focuses on streamlining data extraction from Google Maps, Google Search, Yellow Pages directories, and business domains, giving sales and research teams a structured way to build prospect lists without manual copying.

Key Components of the Updated Suite



Google Maps Scraper – Retrieves business names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses (where listed), and website URLs from Google Maps listings, allowing teams to compile location-based lead databases for outreach or market analysis.

Google Search Scraper – Captures contact information that appears in Google search results, including publicly displayed emails and social-media links (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and others).

Yellow Pages Scraper – Extracts contact details from major online Yellow Pages directories across multiple regions, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Switzerland, Italy, and South Korea. Domain Email Extractor – Identifies email addresses associated with specified domains, supporting users who need to assemble targeted mailing lists within a defined industry or niche.







Focus on Responsible Data Use - Leads-Sniper emphasises that its tools are intended for collecting information already available in the public domain. The platform encourages users to follow applicable data-privacy regulations and best practices when storing, processing, or contacting individuals and businesses.

“Our goal is to reduce the time teams spend on repetitive data collection so they can concentrate on higher-value tasks such as analysis and relationship building,” a Leads-Sniper spokesperson said.“These updates reflect feedback from users who need reliable, structured data delivered in an efficient manner.”

Supporting a Range of Business Functions - Organisations employ web-scraped data for tasks such as territory planning, competitive mapping, supplier research, and targeted outreach. By automating extraction from familiar online properties, Leads-Sniper aims to give small firms and larger enterprises a consistent, reproducible workflow for assembling lead lists and monitoring market segments.

About Leads-Sniper

Leads-Sniper develops web-scraping software that helps businesses gather publicly available contact and market information for sales, research, and analysis purposes. The company's tools retrieve data from search engines, online directories, and domain-based sources, providing users with structured output for downstream use in CRM, analytics, or marketing platforms.

