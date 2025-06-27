403
UAE Vows To Boost Ties With Eurasian Economic Union
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, June 27 (KUNA) -- Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled Al-Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to strengthening ties with Eurasian Economic Union states and advancing their partnership toward greater mutual growth and cooperation.
In a speech delivered at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Minsk, Sheikh Khaled emphasized the UAE's view that economic cooperation is key not only to sustainable development but also to regional and global peace and stability.
"The UAE, participating as a guest of honor, looks forward to seeing the Eurasian Economic Forum serve as a dynamic platform for crafting effective solutions and taking practical steps that reflect our shared ambitions and elevate our partnership to new heights of prosperity and mutual growth," he said.
On the sidelines of the meeting, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who affirmed that Russia remains in continuous communication with UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
President Putin noted that "Moscow anticipates a visit by the President of the UAE to Russia in August, ahead of the upcoming Russian-Arab summit in October."
In his address during the meeting, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reviewed all agenda items and the decisions expected to be made prior to the formal signing of related documents.
He also noted that the rotating presidency of the Union will pass to Kazakhstan next year.
He reaffirmed the Eurasian Economic Union's commitment to implementing the Free Trade Agreement with Iran, pointing out that the agreement entered into force this year.
The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council's second and final day began with about 3,000 attendees from member states and 26 countries, focusing on key economic issues shaping the Union's future cooperation.
The Eurasian Economic Union, comprising Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia, was established by a treaty signed on May 29, 2014, which officially came into force on January 1, 2015. (end)
