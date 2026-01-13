Russian Drones Attack State University In Kherson
"Results of the Russian drone attack overnight on the building of Kherson State University," the rector wrote.
He emphasized that there is nothing more to add to the characterization of modern-day barbarians.
As Ukrinform reported, on March 28, 2024, Russians shelled Kherson State University in the morning, damaging classrooms.
The university building was also damaged in Kherson as a result of enemy shelling on October 12 and October 17, 2023.
Photo: com/spivakovsky
