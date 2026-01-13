Russian Drones Attack State University In Kherson

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Spivakovskyi, Rector of Kherson State University, shared photos of the drone-struck university on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Results of the Russian drone attack overnight on the building of Kherson State University," the rector wrote.

He emphasized that there is nothing more to add to the characterization of modern-day barbarians.

As Ukrinform reported, on March 28, 2024, Russians shelled Kherson State University in the morning, damaging classrooms.

The university building was also damaged in Kherson as a result of enemy shelling on October 12 and October 17, 2023.

Photo: com/spivakovsky