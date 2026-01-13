Kendall Jenner Says Speaks About List Of 'Beautiful Normal' Baby Names

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 13 (IANS) Reality star Kendall Jenner has said that she has a secret list of "beautiful normal" baby names for when she eventually becomes a mother.

The 30-year-old reality star has revealed she hopes to become a mom in the future and she has already picked out a number of options for her children, and she's insisted they won't start with a "K" like her siblings, reports 'Female First UK'.

During an appearance on the In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele podcast, Kendall was asked if the options she's picked are "insane" or "nepo baby names", and she said, "(I'm) so over that... I think that it's kind of ridiculous. The whole name situation. I definitely have my list. It's not crazy. I actually love my baby list. My baby name list. (I love) like a good normal name. Like a beautiful normal name”.

When asked if the names start with the letter "K" like her sisters, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie, she said, "No, babe. Absolutely not”.

As per 'Female First UK', she also insisted some unusual names can be good, as she said, "Joaquin Phoenix is an incredible name. It's a unique name, but it's not, like, 'Doorbell'. There's so many good names. Brad Pitt is an incredible name”.

Kendall has previously shared that she longs to become a mother one day and she had previously hoped to start a family by the time she was in her late 20s, but she enjoyed her "freedom" too much to settle down.

She told 'Vogue', "When I was young I used to say that by 27 I'd love to have kids. Now I'm past that and I feel like I'm still so young. I'm enjoying my kidless freedom”.

She also revealed she wants a big family. In a previous episode of her family's reality show 'The Kardashians', she was asked if she will ever become a mother and she insisted she wants at least two babies because she wants her children to have a sibling.