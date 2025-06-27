Valore Announces Termination Of Amalgamation Agreement With South Atlantic

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, today announced that ValOre, South Atlantic Gold Inc. ("") and 1529317 B.C. Ltd. (collectively, the "") have terminated the previously announced amalgamation agreement (the ""), effective as of June 27, 2025. The Parties mutually terminated the Amalgamation Agreement after South Atlantic shareholders failed to adopt a special resolution approving the proposed amalgamation (the“”), whereby ValOre would have indirectly acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of South Atlantic, at South Atlantic's annual general and special meeting which took place earlier today. Accordingly, ValOre will not be proceeding with the Amalgamation.

About ValOre Metals Corp.

ValOre Metals Corp. (TSX-V: VO, OTCQB: KVLQF, Frankfurt: KEQ0) is a Canadian company with a team aiming to deploy capital and knowledge on projects which benefit from substantial prior investment by previous owners, existence of high-value mineralization on a large scale, and the possibility of adding tangible value through exploration and innovation.

For further information about ValOre Metals Corp., or this news release, please visit our website at or contact Jim Paterson, C.E.O. at 778-819-4484, or by email at ....

ValOre is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information about Discovery Group, please visit its website at

