Valore Announces Termination Of Amalgamation Agreement With South Atlantic
About ValOre Metals Corp.
ValOre Metals Corp. (TSX-V: VO, OTCQB: KVLQF, Frankfurt: KEQ0) is a Canadian company with a team aiming to deploy capital and knowledge on projects which benefit from substantial prior investment by previous owners, existence of high-value mineralization on a large scale, and the possibility of adding tangible value through exploration and innovation.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively,“ forward-looking statements ”). The words“will”,“intend”,“anticipate”,“could”,“should”,“may”,“might”,“expect”,“estimate”,“forecast”,“plan”,“potential”,“project”,“assume”,“contemplate”,“believe”,“shall”,“scheduled”, and similar terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, included or referred to in this news release include, but are not limited to statements with respect to ValOre's intention not to proceed with the Amalgamation. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances.
Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to ValOre's business (as more particularly described in its continuous disclosure filings available under its SEDAR+ profile at ), including, without limitation, risks discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in ValOre's most recent management discussion and analysis available under its SEDAR+ profile at .
Actual results or events could differ materially from those contemplated in forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date hereof and ValOre does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
