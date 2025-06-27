Dubai: Traffic Diversions On E311, E611 For Two Months Starting Tomorrow

A traffic diversion will be implemented at Mudon Underpass on Emirates Road for two months starting 28 June 2025, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced.

The diversion will be due to works to upgrade rainwater and groundwater drainage system, along with road resurfacing.

Commuters have been advised to use the alternative routes via Underpass 7 (U-turn towards Jebel Ali) or from Hessa Street to Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Street (towards Dubai).

The RTA has also advised that you plan your trip in advance to ensure smooth travel during this period.

Additionally, the RTA has announced a traffic diversion at the Al Barari Underpass on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), starting Saturday, June 28, 2025.

The diversion, expected to last for two months, is part of ongoing work s to improve rainwater and groundwater drainage systems, as well as road resurfacing in the area.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes, including the Dubai–Al Ain Bridge (U-turn towards Jebel Ali) or the Global Village Underpass and Umm Suqeim Street intersection (U-turn towards Sharjah), to avoid delays. Planning ahead is strongly recommended to ensure a smooth commute.