Dubai: Traffic Diversions On E311, E611 For Two Months Starting Tomorrow
A traffic diversion will be implemented at Mudon Underpass on Emirates Road for two months starting 28 June 2025, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced.
The diversion will be due to works to upgrade rainwater and groundwater drainage system, along with road resurfacing.Recommended For You UAE, Pakistan sign visa exemption agreement for some passport holders
Commuters have been advised to use the alternative routes via Underpass 7 (U-turn towards Jebel Ali) or from Hessa Street to Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Street (towards Dubai).
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The RTA has also advised that you plan your trip in advance to ensure smooth travel during this period.
Additionally, the RTA has announced a traffic diversion at the Al Barari Underpass on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), starting Saturday, June 28, 2025.
The diversion, expected to last for two months, is part of ongoing work s to improve rainwater and groundwater drainage systems, as well as road resurfacing in the area.
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes, including the Dubai–Al Ain Bridge (U-turn towards Jebel Ali) or the Global Village Underpass and Umm Suqeim Street intersection (U-turn towards Sharjah), to avoid delays. Planning ahead is strongly recommended to ensure a smooth commute.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment