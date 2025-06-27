EQS-News: Deutsche EuroShop AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel

Deutsche EuroShop holds successful Annual General Meeting

Deutsche EuroShop holds successful Annual General Meeting

Dividend of €2.65 per share approved

Shareholders approve all items on the agenda Changes to the Supervisory Board Hamburg, 27 June 2025 – The Annual General Meeting of Deutsche EuroShop AG today approved all items on the agenda with a large majority. Around 88.8% of the share capital was represented. Among other things, the shareholders resolved to distribute a dividend of €2.65 per share for the 2024 financial year. The payment will be made in the amount of €2.34 per share from the tax contribution account in accordance with Section 27 of the German Corporation Tax Act (KStG). Only €0.31 per share is subject to capital gains tax. The Annual General Meeting also elected two new members to the Supervisory Board. Todd Liker was elected to the board to replace Ms Lemara Grant , who stepped down at the end of today's meeting. Based in the U.S., Mr Liker is a Managing Director and Co-Portfolio Manager at Oaktree Capital Management L.P. where he co-heads the fund that owns a stake in Deutsche EuroShop and leads the real estate team in New York. Also new to the Supervisory Board is Peter M. Ballon . The Canadian was Global Head of Real Estate at CPP Investments until 2024 and has more than 30 years of international experience in building and managing global real estate portfolios. Mr Ballon is to become the new chairman of the supervisory board. Today also marks the end of the term of office of Reiner Strecker , who chaired the Supervisory Board for 13 years and played a decisive role in shaping the development of Deutsche EuroShop during a phase of strategic realignment. His tenure saw significant milestones in the company's history, including capital increases in 2012, 2017 and 2023, and the acquisition and strategic development of several centers. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board praised his entrepreneurial vision, integrity and commitment to the company. Executive Board member Hans-Peter Kneip said:“This year's Annual General Meeting stands for both continuity and renewal. We would like to thank Reiner Strecker and Lemara Grant for their many years of service and warmly welcome Todd Liker and Peter M. Ballon. With their international expertise and many years of management experience, we are building on a strong foundation for the further development of Deutsche EuroShop.”

Deutsche EuroShop - The Shopping Center Company Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest exclusively in shopping centers in prime locations. The company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main-Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

