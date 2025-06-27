India Imposes Up To 63% Anti-Dumping Duty On Plastic Machinery From China, Taiwan
The move is intended to shield India's domestic manufacturing sector from the adverse effects of unfair trade practices.
The decision, formalised through a Department of Revenue notification on June 26, follows a comprehensive investigation by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR).
The DGTR concluded that the concerned imports were being dumped into the Indian market-sold at prices significantly below their normal value in the country of origin-causing "material injury" to Indian manufacturers.
The affected equipment, classified under tariff codes 8477 10 00 and 8477 90 00 of the Customs Tariff Act, 1975, includes injection moulding machines and other plastic goods production machinery.
On March 27, 2025, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) published its final findings, concluding that machinery imported from China and Taiwan had been dumped in the Indian market at unfairly low prices.
This practice was found to have caused considerable financial harm to Indian manufacturers, with the injury directly linked to these dumped imports.
In response, the government has imposed anti-dumping duties based on the CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) value of the imports. The duty rates vary depending on the exporter.
This protective measure aligns with India's broader trade strategy aimed at strengthening local industry competitiveness and ensuring fair market conditions.
(KNN Bureau)
