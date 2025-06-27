Imtiaz Ali Calls Diljit Dosanjh 'Son Of The Soil' Amid Sardaar Ji 3 Row
While appearing as a guest on NDTV 's Creators Manch, the 'Tamasha' maker was asked about Diljit's decision to release "Sardaar ji 3" abroad. Reacting to this, Imtiaz shared, "I can't say much on the row, but since I know Diljit, I can say that us mein deshbhakti ka jazbaa poora bhara hua hai (He is a patriot at heart). He is a son of the soil. You can see at all his concerts, he shows up with the Indian flag."
He added that Diljit is not someone who fakes things. "Fakeness ke saath woh kuch nahi karta hai (He doesn't fake things). No one asked him to do it. At the end of all his concerts, he says, "Main hoon Punjab", with the Indian flag," he shared.
Shedding some more light on the 'Sardaar Ji 3' row, Imtiaz went on to reveal, "I don't know the details, but casting someone isn't the decision of the actor. I don't know how it went, but I know that uske andar desh prem bahut zyada hai (He loves his country too much). Jo log dekh paayenge unke andar ke sach ko, unko ye samajh mein aa jaayega (People who can see the truth, will understand)."
Meanwhile, The Federation of Western India Cine Employees had sent a letter to the filmmaker, asking him to cut all ties with Diljit.
"Your involvement risks sending a deeply conflicting message, especially given your influence as a director known for socially resonant themes...
"We, therefore, strongly appeal to you to reconsider your collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh and withdraw from associating with any artist who has been officially boycotted by FWICE. Upholding the dignity of our industry and the nation must remain paramount over professional or commercial interests," the letter read.
