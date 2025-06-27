Umicore - Transparency Notifications By Blackrock, Inc.
|Date on which the threshold was crossed
|Date of notification
|Direct voting rights after the transaction
|Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction
|Total
|20 June 2025
|23 June 2025
|3.17%
|1.47%
|4.63%
|23 June 2025
|24 June 2025
|2.79%
|1.47%
|4.26%
Notifications from BlackRock, Inc.:
The most recent notification contains the following information:
- Date of notification: 24 June 2025 Date on which the threshold is crossed: 23 June 2025 Threshold of direct voting rights crossed downwards: 3% Notification by: BlackRock, Inc. Denominator: 246,400,000 Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
The previous notification contains the following information:
- Date of notification: 23 June 2025 Date on which the threshold is crossed: 20 June 2025 Threshold of direct voting rights crossed upwards: 3% Notification by: BlackRock, Inc. Denominator: 246,400,000 Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification and can be found here .
For more information
Investor Relations
|Caroline Kerremans
|+32 2 227 72 21
|Eva Behaeghe
|+32 2 227 70 68
About Umicore
Umicore is a global advanced materials and recycling Group. Leveraging decades of expertise in materials science, metallurgy, chemistry, and metals management, Umicore transforms precious and critical metals into functional technologies that enable everyday applications. Its unique circular business model ensures that these critical elements are continuously refined and recycled, to be reintegrated in new applications.
Umicore's four Business Groups –Catalysis, Recycling, Specialty Materials and Battery Materials Solutions – offer materials and solutions addressing resource scarcity and the growing need for functional materials for clean technologies, clean mobility and a connected world. Through tailored and cutting-edge products and processes they drive innovation and sustainability.
Umicore generates the majority of its revenues from, and focuses most of its R&D efforts on, clean mobility and recycling. Its overriding goal of sustainable value creation is rooted in developing, producing and recycling materials for a better life. Umicore's industrial, commercial and R&D activities, with more than 11,500 employees, are located across the world to best serve its global customer base. Group revenues (excluding metal) reached € 3.5 billion (turnover of € 14.9 billion) in 2024.
Legal Disclaimer:
