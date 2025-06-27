Fitz Designz Wins Web Excellence Award At 15Th Annual Web Excellence Awards For HR Foodcraft Website Design

HR Foodcraft Website Design

Fitz Designz's redesign of the HR Foodcraft website wins at the 15th Annual Web Excellence Awards, showcasing innovative digital design and user experience.

- Jacob Fitzpatrick, Founder and Owner of Fitz DesignzSANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fitz Designz is excited to announce that it has won a Web Excellence Award at the 15th Annual Web Excellence Awards for its redesign of the HR Foodcraft website . This recognition highlights the company's commitment to delivering high-quality web design and development services that create exceptional online experiences. The award-winning HR Foodcraft site is celebrated for its clean, elegant design and user-friendly navigation, reflecting the luxury and sophistication of the catering services it represents.The Web Excellence Awards, an international platform that celebrates innovation in web design and digital marketing, recognizes companies and teams for their outstanding contributions to the digital space. Fitz Designz's achievement further solidifies its position as a leader in web design and development, known for its creative approach and dedication to excellence.“We're thrilled to receive this recognition,” said Jacob Fitzpatrick, Founder and Owner of Fitz Designz.“This award reflects the hard work and creativity our team puts into every project. We're excited to see our work for HR Foodcraft appreciated, and we look forward to continuing to help our clients build strong digital presences.”The HR Foodcraft website redesign captures the essence of the company's upscale catering services, providing a clean and elegant design that's both user-friendly and visually appealing. The website features beautiful imagery, subtle animations, and responsive design elements to create an exceptional experience across all devices. Additionally, the site is optimized for SEO, improving its visibility for users searching for premium catering services in Sonoma, Marin, and Napa counties.About Fitz DesignzFitz Designz is a web design and digital marketing agency based in Sonoma County, California. With over a decade of experience, the agency specializes in creating customized digital experiences that help businesses grow and succeed. Fitz Designz combines innovative design with powerful marketing strategies, delivering solutions that drive success for its clients.About the Web Excellence AwardsThe Web Excellence Awards is an international competition that honors the best in web design, development, and digital innovation. Celebrating creativity, functionality, and overall design excellence, the awards recognize companies and teams that are contributing to the advancement of the digital space.

