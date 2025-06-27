Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eritrea Cycling Championship 2025 Commences

2025-06-27 12:45:11
(MENAFN- African Press Organization) ASMARA, Eritrea, June 27, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Eritrea Road Cycling Championship 2025 commenced today, 27 June, in the Mai-Diminet area with an individual time trial. The time trial race covered 36 km, with participation from both Elite and U-23 categories.

Professional Cyclist Amanuel Gebrezgiabhier, member of the“Lidl-Trek” Club, won the race, finishing in 43 minutes, 14 seconds, and 2 microseconds, becoming the fastest Eritrean rider for the second time.

Henok Mulubrhan, member of the Astana Club, secured second place, while Mewael Girmay, member of the Belgian Intermarché Cycling Club, finished in third.

In the U-23 category, Mewael Girmay won the race, followed by Hebron Berhane from Sembel Club and Yafet Mulugeta, member of UCI, who finished in second and third place, respectively.

In the female Elite and U-23 categories, which covered 18 km, Monaliza Araya won the race, followed by Berikti Fesehaye and Suzana Fesehaye, who finished second and third, respectively. In the U-23 category, Monaliza Araya also claimed first place, with Suzana Fesehaye and Rahel Zerisenay securing second and third place, respectively.

In the men's junior category, Yohannes Aklilu, Natan Tesfa'alem, and Nahom Efrem took first, second, and third place, respectively.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.

MENAFN27062025002747001784ID1109733142




