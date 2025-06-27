UAE Participates In The 10Th Annual Meeting Of The Board Of Governors Of AIIB

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber participates in high-level roundtable on the sidelines of AIIB's Board of Governors Meeting, and reaffirms the UAE leadership's commitment to global partnerships and sustainable development goals

Beijing June 2025 – H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and the UAE Governor to the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), participated in a high-level roundtable held on the sidelines of the Bank's 10th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors, hosted in Beijing from June 24 to 26, 2025, under the theme“Connecting for Development, Collaborating for Prosperity.”

During the meeting, the Board reviewed key achievements over the past year and explored future initiatives and projects. Participants emphasized the importance of coordinated international efforts to address global economic challenges-particularly those related to climate change-by expanding strategic partnerships, mobilizing concessional finance, and investing in sustainable infrastructure.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber commended AIIB's pioneering achievements and its critical role in financing transformative infrastructure projects across member countries. He noted that the UAE's support for this strategic partnership aligns with the directives of its wise leadership, which prioritizes multilateral cooperation, economic development, and bridge-building among nations.

During his meeting with Ms. Zou Jiayi, the new President of AIIB, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber reaffirmed the UAE's continued support for AIIB's efforts to expand its global impact, noting the Bank's success since its establishment in improving living standards in many countries through developmental support and showcasing the importance of multilateral institutions in both development and financing.

H.E. Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and Alternate Governor for the UAE at AIIB, underscored the importance of the strategic partnership between the Fund and the Bank. He emphasized their shared development objectives, which effectively contribute to sustainable economic and social growth in developing nations.

He added that AIIB's operational office in Abu Dhabi Global Market has proven to be a successful model for strengthening the Bank's capacity and expanding its operations. Within its first year, the office has helped align investments with the Bank's strategic priorities and enhanced engagement with clients, partners, and stakeholders across the region.

It is worth noting that the UAE joined AIIB as a founding member in April 2015 and hosts the Bank's first operational office outside of China, reflecting the UAE's active and leading role in supporting and strengthening multilateral international institutions.

Promising Growth and Impact:

Over the past decade, AIIB has approved financing exceeding USD 60 billion to support 318 projects. According to its 2024 Annual Report, the Bank recorded exceptional operational growth, approving 51 new projects in 19 member countries, amounting to USD 8.4 billion in financing.

AIIB also made significant progress in climate financing, allocating 67% of its total USD 5.6 billion in funding to sustainable projects-exceeding its 2025 target of 50%. Among these initiatives were renewable energy projects with a combined capacity of more than 21 gigawatts, contributing to the annual avoidance of approximately 28 million tons of CO2 emissions.

This decade of success reflects the UAE's forward-looking vision and its dedication to supporting multilateral institutions focused on sustainable development. It also reaffirms the country's strong commitment to international cooperation in addressing global challenges.