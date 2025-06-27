403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jardins Tramuntana Wins Architecture Award For Son Bunyola Hotel By Sir Richard Branson
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Jardins Tramuntana has been celebrated by Luxury Lifestyle Awards with the prestigious Best Luxury Landscape Architecture for for Son Bunyola Hotel by Sir Richard Branson in Mallorca, Spain. This award highlights the studio's remarkable ability to honor tradition while embracing sustainable innovation in landscape architecture.
At the heart of this project, Jardins Tramuntana skillfully connected the rich cultural legacy of the estate with the natural beauty of the Mediterranean. Their design incorporates native plants, century-old olive trees, traditional 'piedras de marès' stonework, and thoughtful water conservation techniques, creating an outdoor environment that is both visually stunning and ecologically responsible. Alexander Chetchikov, President of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce, commended their work, stating,“Jardins Tramuntana's project at Son Bunyola Hotel sets a new benchmark for sustainable luxury. Their careful preservation of the natural and historical landscape serves as an inspiring model for the industry.” The studio's design philosophy is a genuine connection between people and nature. By incorporating seasonal changes, local biodiversity, and the rhythms of the Mediterranean environment, their work speaks to beauty and sustainability. Their use of smart irrigation systems, which save up to 70% water, exemplifies their progressive vision for luxury development that respects both people and the environment.
At the heart of this project, Jardins Tramuntana skillfully connected the rich cultural legacy of the estate with the natural beauty of the Mediterranean. Their design incorporates native plants, century-old olive trees, traditional 'piedras de marès' stonework, and thoughtful water conservation techniques, creating an outdoor environment that is both visually stunning and ecologically responsible. Alexander Chetchikov, President of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce, commended their work, stating,“Jardins Tramuntana's project at Son Bunyola Hotel sets a new benchmark for sustainable luxury. Their careful preservation of the natural and historical landscape serves as an inspiring model for the industry.” The studio's design philosophy is a genuine connection between people and nature. By incorporating seasonal changes, local biodiversity, and the rhythms of the Mediterranean environment, their work speaks to beauty and sustainability. Their use of smart irrigation systems, which save up to 70% water, exemplifies their progressive vision for luxury development that respects both people and the environment.
To learn more, visit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Bybit Expands Global Reach With Credit Card Crypto Purchases In 25+ Currencies And Cashback Rewards
CommentsNo comment