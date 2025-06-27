Jardins Tramuntana Wins Architecture Award For Son Bunyola Hotel By Sir Richard Branson

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Jardins Tramuntana has been celebrated by Luxury Lifestyle Awards with the prestigious Best Luxury Landscape Architecture for for Son Bunyola Hotel by Sir Richard Branson in Mallorca, Spain. This award highlights the studio's remarkable ability to honor tradition while embracing sustainable innovation in landscape architecture.

At the heart of this project,skillfully connected the rich cultural legacy of the estate with the natural beauty of the Mediterranean. Their design incorporates native plants, century-old olive trees, traditional 'piedras de marès' stonework, and thoughtful water conservation techniques, creating an outdoor environment that is both visually stunning and ecologically responsible.

Alexander Chetchikov, President of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce, commended their work, stating,“Jardins Tramuntana's project at Son Bunyola Hotel sets a new benchmark for sustainable luxury. Their careful preservation of the natural and historical landscape serves as an inspiring model for the industry.”

The studio's design philosophy is a genuine connection between people and nature. By incorporating seasonal changes, local biodiversity, and the rhythms of the Mediterranean environment, their work speaks to beauty and sustainability. Their use of smart irrigation systems, which save up to 70% water, exemplifies their progressive vision for luxury development that respects both people and the environment.

