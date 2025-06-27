Rival Nutrition Unveils New Clean-Ingredient Nutrition Product Line

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Athletes don't just expect healthier, more transparent food and supplement options, they demand it," says Jeff Gruskovak, General Manager at Rival Nutrition. "This new lineup is our cleanest to date. Each product is easy to use, formulated with recognizable ingredients, and tastes outstanding. Most importantly, they deliver the functional nutrients and benefits our customers seek to support their health and fitness goals."

The new product assortment includes:



Clean Rival Whey: A 100% whey formula with 25g protein. Each serving also includes native whey isolate, directly extracted from milk, and 5.7g of naturally occurring BCAAs to assist muscle recovery and rebuilding.



Naturally Flavored Clean Gainer: An energy-dense formula with 550+ calories, 30g of protein, and over 95g of multisource carbohydrates for mass building.



Clean Powder Burn: A powerful pre-workout supplement with a combination of amino acids, natural-source caffeine, electrolytes, and vitamins designed to boost energy, alertness, and training intensity.



Micronized Creatine: Pure, unflavored creatine monohydrate for athletic performance and lean mass support. Milled to an ultrafine powder, Micronized Creatine easily incorporates into protein shakes, juices, or sports beverages.

Clean Collagen Peptides: An unflavored hydrolyzed collagen supplement made exclusively from pasture-raised bovine sources; Helps support healthy hair, skin, nails, joints, and other connective tissues.

The new products were designed, produced, and packaged in the USA in the company's 250,000 sq. ft. development and manufacturing facility, using premium ingredients from around the globe. All items are externally tested for the presence of harmful WADA prohibited substances as part of the Informed Choice certification program.

Customers can begin ordering Naturally Flavored Clean Gainer and Clean Rival Whey at rivalnutrition and Amazon this month. Clean Powder Burn, Micronized Creatine, and Clean Collagen Peptides will be available for purchase on the company's and Amazon's websites later this summer.

About Rival Nutrition

For nearly four decades, the team behind the Rival Nutrition brand has developed, produced, and popularized some of the most iconic sports nutrition products in the industry. Rival Nutrition owns and operates a quarter million square foot facility located in Aurora, IL, where it makes a wide variety of specialized nutrition products. The state-of-the-art development and production facility is independently inspected, tested, and certified by NSF International and LGC Assure.

