Certain Circles And Media Representatives Were Spreading False Information Aimed At Damaging Azerbaijan-Iran Relations - President Ilham Aliyev

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of Mojtaba Demirchilou, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on June 27, Trend reports.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state.

The head of state underlined that Azerbaijan was among the first countries to express its position regarding the recent tensions between Iran and Israel, condemning the escalation and once again offering condolences over the loss of Iranian citizens during the conflict. President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that certain circles and media representatives were spreading rumors and false information aimed at damaging Azerbaijan-Iran relations in the context of these tensions. The Azerbaijani leader described all such claims as complete nonsense.

Mojtaba Demirchilou stressed that the supreme leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran also attaches great importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan.

The ambassador noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Iran are based on friendship, neighborliness, and brotherhood. He emphasized that Iran highly values Azerbaijan's principled and firm position regarding the recent tensions between Iran and Israel and expressed gratitude for this stance. The ambassador also stated that the Iranian side is fully confident that Azerbaijani territory will never be used against Iran and that the Azerbaijani state will never allow such a scenario.