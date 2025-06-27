Certain Circles And Media Representatives Were Spreading False Information Aimed At Damaging Azerbaijan-Iran Relations - President Ilham Aliyev
The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state.
The head of state underlined that Azerbaijan was among the first countries to express its position regarding the recent tensions between Iran and Israel, condemning the escalation and once again offering condolences over the loss of Iranian citizens during the conflict. President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that certain circles and media representatives were spreading rumors and false information aimed at damaging Azerbaijan-Iran relations in the context of these tensions. The Azerbaijani leader described all such claims as complete nonsense.
Mojtaba Demirchilou stressed that the supreme leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran also attaches great importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan.
The ambassador noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Iran are based on friendship, neighborliness, and brotherhood. He emphasized that Iran highly values Azerbaijan's principled and firm position regarding the recent tensions between Iran and Israel and expressed gratitude for this stance. The ambassador also stated that the Iranian side is fully confident that Azerbaijani territory will never be used against Iran and that the Azerbaijani state will never allow such a scenario.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment