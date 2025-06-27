Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To Djiboutian President

2025-06-27 07:06:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic of Djibouti, Trend reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, your entire nation on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Djibouti - Independence Day.

We attach great importance to the development of the relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Djibouti, which are based on good traditions. I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts to further strengthen our interstate ties, founded on mutual respect and trust, and to fully benefit from the potential of our collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

On this joyous day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Djibouti everlasting peace and prosperity."

