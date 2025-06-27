Global South Civil Society Advances Climate Agenda At London Forum (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Acting Secretary General of the Global South NGO Platform, Ramil Iskandarli, participated in the“Climate Innovation Forum – 2025” held in London on June 25-26, 2025, Trend reports.

The event took place at the historic Guildhall and gathered over two thousand representatives from the global business community, financial institutions, and civil society.

Hosted by a UK-based climate action organization, the forum featured speeches from prominent leaders, including the United Kingdom's secretary of state for energy security and net zero, Edward Miliband, President of the Twenty-Ninth Conference of the Parties (COP29) and Azerbaijan's special representative on climate affairs, Mukhtar Babayev, Brazil's minister for environment and climate change, Marina Silva, UK special climate envoy, Rachel Kyte, Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, COP29 high-level champion, Nigar Arpadarai, and others.

During the forum, a publication titled "A Positive Nature Approach: A Shift Toward a Safer and Fairer Future" was presented. The publication spotlighted the role of the Global South NGO Platform in nature-based climate action.

“Our perspective aligns with the authors: one focused on ensuring a fair, inclusive, and sustainable future for all. The Global South, most vulnerable to climate change, must remain at the heart of a nature-based transition. We advocate for inclusive and equitable climate financing solutions that minimize risks in the Global South. The voices of civil society institutions from these countries should not be sidelined in global climate decisions. The platform will continue to serve as a venue for meaningful dialogue rooted in fairness, dignity, and trust,” said Iskenderli.

The Global South NGO Platform, established in Baku on April 28, 2025, with the participation of civil society organizations from 116 countries, held its first official side event on June 19 in Bonn, Germany. Organized within the framework of the 62nd Session of the Subsidiary Bodies of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (SB62), the event - titled "Uniting for a Just World: Strengthening South-South Solidarity and Partnerships for Equitable Climate Solutions" - brought together 47 representatives from 32 countries and a broad coalition of climate activists.

In recent months, the platform's active engagement in New York, Bonn, and London underscores its growing role in narrowing the gap between the Global North and South, fostering more inclusive and effective dialogue, and advancing mutual trust in global climate cooperation.

On May 29, 2025, in New York, Dima Al-Khatib, Director of the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC), voiced her support for the platform's establishment.