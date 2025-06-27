Bybit Expands Global Reach With Credit Card Crypto Purchases In 25+ Currencies And Cashback Rewards
Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has launched an exclusive limited-time event empowering users to buy crypto with over 25 local fiat currencies - bringing seamless access to digital assets to a broader global audience.
With just a few clicks, users can now purchase USDT, BTC, ETH, and more directly with their credit cards, while benefiting from real-time currency conversion and cashback of up to 10 USDT.
To further sweeten the deal, new users making their first transaction in a newly accepted currency will also receive an additional 5 USDT bonus, stackable with the cashback reward.
The supported local currencies include: PKR, ETB, ARS, LKR, RWF, AOA, KGS, MAD, AMD, TJS, ZMW, TZS, MZN, TMT, JOD, MWK, PYG, BTN, BHD, MVR, HNL, MGA, GTQ, CRC, and UYU.
This initiative shows Bybit's goal to make crypto accessible everywhere. By making it easier to convert local currencies into crypto, more people can join the Web3 space with ease and confidence.
To participate, users simply need to visit the“One-Click Buy” page on Bybit's platform, select their desired digital asset and payment currency, and link a Visa or Mastercard. Eligible participants must have completed Level 1 Individual Identity Verification or Business Verification.
Users should note that this offer is not available to customers in the European Economic Area. Full terms and conditions apply.
About Bybit
Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .
