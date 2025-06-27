Hypoallergenic Infant Nutrition Boosts Growth Of Amino Acid-Based Formula Market At 7.5% CAGR Through 2035

Amino Acid-Based Formula Market

Amino acid-based formula market set for steady growth driven by rising food allergies, clinical adoption, and demand for specialized infant nutrition.

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global amino acid-based formula market is poised for significant growth, with market valuation expected to rise from USD 948.6 million in 2025 to approximately USD 1.955 billion by 2035. This growth reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2035.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market Study:The amino acid formula market is projected to reach US$ 1.955 billion by 2035.The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2025 to 2035.Growing-up milk (2–3 years) segment holds around 45% market share.The 4–7 month age group segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8%.First-age formula (0–3 months) accounts for over 20% of market value.North America and Europe are the leading regional markets.Asia-Pacific shows the fastest growth in market demand.Powdered formula segment dominates due to longer shelf life.Liquid ready-to-feed segment is expanding due to convenience-driven demand.Market driven by increased cases of metabolic disorders and food allergies.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Amino Acid-Based Formula Market:Key players in the amino acid-based formula industry include Nestlé, Abbott, Mead Johnson, Nutricia, Ausnutria, Kendamil, HiPP, Meiji, FrieslandCampina, and Bubs Australia.Market Outlook and Key Drivers:Amino acid-based formulas are elemental, hypoallergenic nutrition solutions used to manage complex conditions such as severe food allergies, metabolic disorders, eosinophilic esophagitis, and gastrointestinal syndromes. The market is gaining momentum due to increased clinical adoption, growing awareness among parents, and expanding application in therapeutic diets.Pediatricians and dietitians are increasingly prescribing these formulas as primary solutions for infants and toddlers who cannot tolerate intact or hydrolyzed protein formulas. Furthermore, the rise of digital health technologies has enabled early diagnosis of gastrointestinal sensitivities, accelerating the demand for highly specialized nutritional products. Governments and healthcare providers in emerging markets are also supporting accessibility through public health programs and insurance coverage.In addition, there is growing consumer demand for clean-label, non-GMO, and allergen-free formulations that offer optimized nutrient delivery, contributing to innovation and product diversification across the market.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Amino Acid-Based Formula Market News:In April 2025, Abbott launched EleCare Jr with DHA & Lutein, an amino acid-based medical food for children with serious food allergies and GI disorders. It helps promote growth in children one year and older by delivering necessary nutrients and aiding protein malabsorption, malnutrition, and other food sensitivities.More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Amino Acid-Based Formula Market presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The amino acid-based formula market is segmented by product type into follow-on milk, specialty infant milk, growing-up milk, and others. By type, it includes lactose and lactose-free variants. Based on point of sale, it is divided into prescription-based and OTC. By age group, segments include 0–3 months, 4–7 months, 8–12 months, and 12 months & above. Sales channels are offline (supermarkets, specialty outlets, pharmacies, others) and online (direct and third-party e-commerce). Regionally, it covers North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:With the increasing demand for amino acid chelates in nutritional products, there is also a rise in traction of chelated minerals in dietary supplements for human nutrition attributable to increased health awareness. Most manufacturers advocate amino acid chelates as being safer for the body to use than non-chelated minerals.The elemental formula market is expected to expand from a presumed USD 8.13 billion in 2025 to USD 16 billion in 2035 at a CAGR of 7%. This is owing to the factors like expanding incidences of food allergies, gastrointestinal diseases, and metabolic diseases that create the need for personalized nutrition.About Us:Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. With the increasing demand for amino acid chelates in nutritional products, there is also a rise in traction of chelated minerals in dietary supplements for human nutrition attributable to increased health awareness. Most manufacturers advocate amino acid chelates as being safer for the body to use than non-chelated minerals.The elemental formula market is expected to expand from a presumed USD 8.13 billion in 2025 to USD 16 billion in 2035 at a CAGR of 7%. This is owing to the factors like expanding incidences of food allergies, gastrointestinal diseases, and metabolic diseases that create the need for personalized nutrition.

