Bybit & Block Scholes Report: GENIUS Act Aims To Reinvent The Dollar And Solidify US Leadership In Digital Assets

DUBAI, UAE, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, today released a new crypto insights report with Block Scholes, revealing how landmark U.S. legislative proposals like the GENIUS Act are set to reinforce the U.S. dollar's global dominance and rewire the international financial order. The report analyzes a new wave of regulatory momentum under the Trump administration, highlighting how new laws could institutionalize digital assets and cement the leadership role of the U.S. in the crypto industry.

The report outlines key regulatory developments under the Trump administration that have boosted investors' confidence in crypto. The industry stands at the intersection of the dollar's legacy hegemony, favorable policy shifts in the U.S., and the global trend of increasing regulatory clarity. Institutional and official acceptance of crypto-from stablecoins to BTC, is being coded into laws.

Key Insights:



Reinventing the USD - the GENIUS Act: To rejuvenate the greenback's dominance in the international financial system, U.S. lawmakers have long been pushing for digital asset legislation that can balance consumer protection and innovation. This underscores the GENIUS Act's significance as the U.S. asserts its might in a volatile world: the future of money will still be denominated in the U.S. dollar.

A million BTC in reserves: U.S. legislators are seeking creative ways to defuse America's time-ticking debt bomb. Some of them are turning to BTC. The newly proposed BITCOIN Act, if passed, will open up demands for 200,000 BTC annually to form part of the U.S. Treasury's strategic BTC reserves. This will not only cause BTC prices to shoot up, but also signal deeper implications for public recognition and adoption of digital assets. The global race to regulate crypto: From South Korea and Pakistan, to the U.K. and Europe at large, no regulator wants to be left behind in the crypto revolution. The report uncovers insights from across the globe and what these changes could mean for the digital asset class.

