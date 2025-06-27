Aditi Shetty Defends Bold And Intimate Scenes In 'Rana Naidu Season 2'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Actress Aditi Shetty has addressed the bold and intimate scenes in“Rana Naidu Season 2.” She defended them as essential to the storyline and her character's development.

Speaking to IANS, the actress clarified that the new season features only a few such scenes, all of which were shot with care and purpose. Emphasizing their relevance, Aditi noted that each moment added depth to her character. Speaking about bold scenes in the show, Aditi stated,“Actually, Season 2 has very few bold scenes, and even those are shot aesthetically. They were important for the story and added meaning to the character's journey. Nothing felt unnecessary-it was all part of the bigger picture. Everything we did had purpose and depth.”

Aditi Shetty also opened up about what made her say yes to 'Rana Naidu Season 2.'“There were many reasons. I had worked with the directors before on Mirzapur, and I was already a fan of Rana Naidu Season 1. So, when I found out about the role, I was intrigued. The character had an interesting graph, and I was excited by her growth and depth. Plus, the scenes were incredible-especially the full face-off scene opposite Rana sir. That sealed it for me.”

Shetty also revealed that her on-screen persona in“Rana Naidu Season 2” is a far cry from her real-life self. Speaking about her character Tasneem, Aditi described her as“fierce, intense, and dominating”-a sharp contrast to her own personality.“Tasneem is very different from who I am in real life,” Aditi explained.“I'm more bubbly and expressive, while Tasneem is more reserved, almost stoic.” Despite the differences, Aditi found a point of connection: Their shared passion for fitness.“That's definitely a common thread,” she added.

“Rana Naidu Season 2” also starred Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, Arjun Rampal and Kriti Kharbanda. The show premiered on Netflix on June 13.