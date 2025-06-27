Body Of Blatten Landslide Victim Found And Identified
Blatten: Le corps de l'homme disparu retrouvé et identifié
The body was found in the Tennmatten area, near to the destroyed village, Valais police said in a statement.
The discovery was made by a site worker during search and clearance operations.
+ Blatten glacier collapse: what happens next?
Search operations were made extremely difficult by the instability of the scree cone. Major resources were mobilised to find the missing man, including search dogs and the use of a drone. The Valais cantonal rescue organisation also took part in the operation.
These resources were unable to find the missing person. His body was located as part of the preparations for the continuation of the search, said the Valais police.More More Landslide-hit Swiss village to be rebuilt within five years
This content was published on Jun 13, 2025 The Swiss village of Blatten, which was decimated by a landslide, is to be rebuilt in three to five years.Read more: Landslide-hit Swiss village to be rebuilt within five year
