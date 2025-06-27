Zelensky On Meeting With Trump: We Spoke About How To Achieve Ceasefire, Real Peace

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"A long and meaningful meeting with President Trump. We covered all the really important issues. I thank Mr. President, thank the United States. We talked about how to achieve a ceasefire and real peace. We talked about how to protect our people. We appreciate the attention and willingness to help bring peace closer," Zelensky said.

considering Patriot supplies for Ukrain

He noted that detailed information about the talks with Donald Trump are yet to be made public.

Zelensky met with Trump at the NATO summit / Photo: Office of the President

"Details will come later," the President said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, today, June 25, a meeting between Zelensky and Trump took place in The Hague on the sidelines of the NATO summit. The talks lasted nearly 50 minutes.