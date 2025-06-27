Zelensky On Meeting With Trump: We Spoke About How To Achieve Ceasefire, Real Peace
"A long and meaningful meeting with President Trump. We covered all the really important issues. I thank Mr. President, thank the United States. We talked about how to achieve a ceasefire and real peace. We talked about how to protect our people. We appreciate the attention and willingness to help bring peace closer," Zelensky said.Read also: Trump considering Patriot supplies for Ukrain
He noted that detailed information about the talks with Donald Trump are yet to be made public.
Zelensky met with Trump at the NATO summit / Photo: Office of the President
"Details will come later," the President said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, today, June 25, a meeting between Zelensky and Trump took place in The Hague on the sidelines of the NATO summit. The talks lasted nearly 50 minutes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment