Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky On Meeting With Trump: We Spoke About How To Achieve Ceasefire, Real Peace

Zelensky On Meeting With Trump: We Spoke About How To Achieve Ceasefire, Real Peace


2025-06-27 02:24:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of state reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"A long and meaningful meeting with President Trump. We covered all the really important issues. I thank Mr. President, thank the United States. We talked about how to achieve a ceasefire and real peace. We talked about how to protect our people. We appreciate the attention and willingness to help bring peace closer," Zelensky said.

Read also: Trump considering Patriot supplies for Ukrain

He noted that detailed information about the talks with Donald Trump are yet to be made public.

Zelensky met with Trump at the NATO summit / Photo: Office of the President

"Details will come later," the President said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, today, June 25, a meeting between Zelensky and Trump took place in The Hague on the sidelines of the NATO summit. The talks lasted nearly 50 minutes.

MENAFN27062025000193011044ID1109731147

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search