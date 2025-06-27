Conference Stresses Transitioning From Linear To Circular Economy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

DOHA: The recycling conference has recommended enhancing the transition process from a linear to a circular economy. Transitioning from a linear to a circular economy involves shifting from a“take-make-dispose” model to one that emphasizes resource efficiency, waste reduction, and continuous reuse.

The 5th Recycling Towards Sustainability Conference & Exhibition concluded its two-day proceedings with a series of significant recommendations aimed at enhancing recycling efforts, promoting circular economy models, and improving waste management practices in Qatar.

Organised by the Ministry of Municipality, the conference brought together experts from academia, government, industry, and civil society, who engaged in discussions across several thematic areas. The outcomes emphasized innovation, sustainability, and national development aligned with environmental goals.

The participants outlined key strategies for transitioning from a linear to a circular economy. It was recommended that innovation in sustainable technologies and business models be accelerated to support economic and environmental resilience.

The expansion of partnerships with the private sector was also encouraged to support national development objectives and enhance capacity in sustainable industries. Additionally, participants emphasized the importance of reinforcing the transition to a circular economy, which involves reducing waste generation, extending the life cycle of products, and reintroducing materials into the production chain.

The conference highlighted the vital role of education and academic research in advancing recycling and fostering environmental responsibility. They recommended enhancing public awareness and influencing behavioral change through formal education, public campaigns, and community outreach initiatives. It was also recommended that innovation in recycling technologies and policy development be prioritized. This includes advancing scientific and engineering research in recycling, such as the development of new materials and more efficient methods for sorting, recycling, and reusing waste.

The conference addressed the environmental impact of construction waste and emphasized the need for sustainable practices in the building sector. It was recommended that recycled aggregate be utilized to reduce the depletion of natural resources.

Additionally, materials recovered from construction and demolition waste should be repurposed to produce new construction materials for use in future building projects.

Participants also called for greater promotion of a culture that values the use of recycled materials in construction, emphasizing the importance of adopting such practices industry-wide.

The importance of adhering to specifications and standards for recycled construction materials was also underlined to ensure safety, quality, and trust in their application.

The concept of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) was presented as an essential framework for fostering sustainable production and waste management. It was recommended that producers and suppliers be encouraged to improve resource efficiency and adopt circular economy practices by designing products with their end-of-life disposal in mind.

Moreover, the financial responsibility for waste management should shift to producers and suppliers, thereby creating a system of clear accountability for the environmental impacts of products throughout their life cycle.

Regarding waste treatment, the conference stressed the importance of adopting environmentally and economically viable waste processing solutions. Participants recommended that waste be processed and recycled in ways that are both profitable and environmentally friendly.

It was also suggested that waste be viewed as a valuable resource, with the potential to generate wealth through repurposing and material recovery.

The utilization of international expertise, as well as the adoption of the latest technologies and projects in waste recycling and treatment, was highlighted as a way to enhance local capacities and modernize national waste management systems.