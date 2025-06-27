Who Is The Woman Behind Zohran Mamdani's Rise?

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As New York City's political world reels from the unexpected primary victory of Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani over former Governor Andrew Cuomo, attention is turning not only to the 33-year-old democratic socialist but also to his wife - the low-profile yet increasingly influential artist Rama Duwaji.

Duwaji, 27, is a Syrian American animator and illustrator whose evocative, politically charged work has graced the pages and platforms of major global outlets including The New Yorker, The Washington Post, BBC, Apple, Spotify, and the Tate Modern. On Election Night, she stood quietly beside Mamdani as he delivered his victory speech, her presence a rare but poignant moment in a campaign where she has largely remained out of the spotlight.

She later posted just four words on Instagram:“couldn't possibly be prouder,” alongside a black-and-white photo booth strip with Mamdani and a voting selfie. For her nearly 92,000 followers, the post was quintessential Duwaji - intimate, artistic, and deeply personal.

Born in Texas and raised with strong ties to Damascus, Syria, Duwaji's art bridges her bicultural identity. Though her Instagram once listed her location as Damascus, the campaign clarifies she is“ethnically Syrian.” Her creative focus spans sisterhood, Arab identity, and political resistance - particularly through a pro-Palestinian lens.

Her illustrations often critique U.S. complicity in Israeli actions and highlight issues of ethnic cleansing and violence in Gaza. One animation, shared by Mamdani, questions the financial ties between New York-based charities and alleged Israeli war crimes. In interviews, she has cited Nina Simone as an influence, echoing the belief that“an artist's duty is to reflect the times.”

In addition to her digital work, Duwaji handcrafts ceramics - especially blue-and-white illustrated plates - offering a tactile, introspective contrast to her politically charged animation.

The couple met on the dating app Hinge several years ago - a detail Mamdani playfully recounted in a recent podcast appearance:“I met my wife on Hinge so there is still hope in those dating apps,” he laughed.

Their relationship evolved quietly but with depth. They held a private engagement and Islamic Nikkah ceremony in Dubai in December 2024, followed by a civil wedding at the New York City Clerk's office earlier this year. One of Mamdani's social media posts shows the couple dressed elegantly on a Manhattan subway platform at Union Square, bouquet in hand, the moment as authentically New York as it was tender.

If Mamdani wins the general election this November, Duwaji may soon find herself a resident of Gracie Mansion - though it's unclear how visible she'll choose to be in an official capacity. Her public appearances have been sparse throughout the campaign, but her artistic influence and political voice are undeniable.

As the couple navigates the spotlight of one of America's most-watched mayoral contests, Duwaji seems poised to bring not only her support but also her own vision to the unfolding narrative - one grounded in resistance, reflection, and art she's wielding a stylus or a ceramic brush, Rama Duwaji remains a compelling presence behind New York City's potential next First Family - one that, if the votes hold, will look and sound unlike any before it.