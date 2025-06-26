National Music Centre's OHSOTO'kino Indigenous Programming Initiative Receives $750,000 Boost From TD Bank Group

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Continued sponsorship to elevate and celebrate Indigenous voices in music

CALGARY, Alberta, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Music Centre (NMC) is pleased to announce that TD Bank Group has renewed its support for amplifying Indigenous voices through NMC's OHSOTO'KINO Indigenous Programming Initiative, with a $750,000 investment over the next three years.

As part of the announcement, media and guests were treated to performances by traditional powwow and round dance artist Joel Wood-a 2022 OHSOTO'KINO Recording Bursary recipient who earned a 2023 JUNO Award nomination for his album, Mikwanak Kamôsakinat, which was created during the program, and focused on language preservation-and rising folk singer-songwriter Kaeley Jade, a 2024 participant of the OHSOTO'KINO Music Incubator for emerging artists.

"We're so proud to continue supporting OHSOTO'KINO, which has provided a vital platform for musicians and storytellers from Indigenous communities over the last three years," said Robert Ghazal, Senior Vice President and Alberta Region Head, TD Bank Group. "Through the TD Ready Commitment, our corporate citizenship platform, we're investing in initiatives that help lift barriers for emerging artists by supporting mentoring, education, and performance opportunities."



TD has been a dedicated supporter of NMC's Indigenous-focused programming since 2014, expanding its commitment in 2022 with the launch of the OHSOTO'KINO Indigenous Programming Initiative. The name OHSOTO'KINO is a Blackfoot phrase meaning "to recognize a voice of." It acknowledges the Blackfoot people and the traditional territory on which the National Music Centre resides.

The renewed sponsorship ensures the continued success of the program's three key pillars: supporting the creation of new music through access to NMC's recording studios, fostering artist development through the OHSOTO'KINO Music Incubator, and amplifying Indigenous voices through storytelling in NMC's Speak Up! exhibition and digital content on the Amplify platform at amplify.nmc.ca .



“We are deeply grateful to TD Bank Group for their ongoing commitment to elevating Indigenous voices through music,” said Andrew Mosker, National Music Centre President and CEO.“With this renewed support, Indigenous artists will continue to benefit from world-class recording facilities, professional development opportunities, and a national stage to share their stories. Together, we are helping to inspire the next generation of Indigenous musicians.”



“The OHSOTO'KINO initiative is all about uplifting Indigenous artists, providing creative spaces, tools, and knowledgeable support so community members can fully realize their creative goals,” said David McLeod (member of the Pine Creek First Nation in Treaty 4), NMC Board Member and Chair of NMC's National Indigenous Programming Advisory Committee.“We're proud to provide a platform where artists can express themselves authentically in their own voices, and we're also excited to continue supporting their inspirational journeys.”



About National Music Centre | Centre National de Musique

The National Music Centre (NMC) has a mission to amplify the love, sharing, and understanding of music. It is preserving and celebrating Canada's music story inside its home at Studio Bell in the heart of the East Village in Mohkinstsis (Calgary) on Treaty 7 territory. NMC is the home to four Canadian music halls of fame, including the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Quebec's ADISQ Hall of Fame. Featuring musical instruments, artifacts, recording equipment, and memorabilia, the NMC Collection spans over 450 years of music history and innovation. A registered charity with programs that include exhibitions, artist development, performance, and education, NMC is inspiring a new generation of music lovers. For more information about NMC's onsite activities, please visit . To check out the NMC experience online, including live performances, made-in-Canada stories, and educational content, visit .

