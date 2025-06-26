Jaguar Health Board Of Directors Authorizes Company To Include Cryptocurrency As A Treasury Reserve Asset

June 26, 2025

Strategic decision positions Jaguar to diversify treasury holdings with a long-term digital store of value

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or "the Company"), announced today that its Board of Directors has unanimously authorized the Company to include cryptocurrency as a treasury reserve asset.

"Cryptocurrencies continue to gain investor attention and acceptance as a major asset class. We believe selected cryptocurrencies could serve as a strong treasury reserve asset for the Company, diversifying our assets to include a digital store of value that we believe has significant upside potential and may also provide a safeguard against inflation," said Lisa Conte, Jaguar's Founder and CEO. "Jaguar has been approached by several banks and an investor with terms for cryptocurrency transactions. The Company is assessing the potential value to shareholders, and the potential benefits for our core development programs, of making selected cryptocurrencies a treasury reserve asset for the Company."

Jaguar's has three core development programs for crofelemer, the Company's novel plant-based prescription medicine: its orphan disease intestinal failure program; its ongoing efforts to make crofelemer available for treatment of cancer therapy-related diarrhea (CTD) in patients with metastatic breast cancer receiving selected targeted therapies; and its ongoing development program to expand access for Canalevia® (crofelemer delayed-release tablets) in dogs from the conditional approval in chemotherapy-induced diarrhea to a potential global approval for acute general diarrhea. Each of these core programs for crofelemer is the subject of business development goals of forging corporate partnerships to bring in non-dilutive funding for the Company.

About the Jaguar Health Family of CompaniesJaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically associated with overactive bowel, which includes symptoms such as chronic debilitating diarrhea, urgency, bowel incontinence, and cramping pain. Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo) focuses on developing and commercializing human prescription pharmaceuticals for essential supportive care and management of neglected gastrointestinal symptoms across multiple complicated disease states. Napo's crofelemer is FDA-approved under the brand name Mytesi® for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Jaguar family company Napo Therapeutics is an Italian corporation Jaguar established in Milan, Italy in 2021 focused on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and specifically for orphan diseases. Jaguar Animal Health is a Jaguar tradename. Magdalena Biosciences, a joint venture formed by Jaguar and Filament Health Corp. that emerged from Jaguar's Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative (ETI), is focused on developing novel prescription medicines derived from plants for mental health indications.

Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding making selected cryptocurrencies a treasury reserve asset for the Company, Jaguar's belief that selected cryptocurrencies could serve as a strong treasury reserve asset for the Company, Jaguar's belief that there may be significant upside potential in diversifying the Company's assets to include a digital store of value, Jaguar's belief that diversifying the Company's assets to include a digital store of value may provide a safeguard against inflation, the potential value to shareholders of making selected cryptocurrencies a treasury reserve asset for the Company, and the potential benefits for Jaguar's core development programs of making selected cryptocurrencies a treasury reserve asset for the Company some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

