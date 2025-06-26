Smashswing Immersive Announces Licensed Intellectual Property (IP) Agreement With Atari

SmashSwing Logo

Asteroids & Centipede games coming to SmashSwing game library

- TJ Schier, CEO SmashSwingLEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SmashSwing Immersive, the innovative company at the intersection of gaming and golf entertainment, is excited to share it has secured a deal with Atari to develop 2 new games based on their iconic properties, Asteroids and Centipede.These games will be included in SmashSwing's golf entertainment library and will be playable at their licensed venues."Asteroids and Centipede will bring a new level of excitement to our giant cinematic screen sizes with multi-player gaming technology," said TJ Schier, SmashSwing CEO.“These licensed IP brands are the first of many that will allow us to deliver a steady stream of games and tap into iconic, ardent fan bases to drive players into our venues,” said TJ Schier, CEO of SmashSwing Immersive.“These collaborations will elevate the user experience and drive repeat visits to SmashSwing locations.”"We are excited to partner with SmashSwing Immersive to bring two of the most well-known video games ever created to their unique golfing experience," said Casandra Brown, Sr. Director of Licensing at Atari. "We are confident Atari's fan-favorite games will be a hit with SmashSwing players of all ages.”SmashSwing's first installations are scheduled for late summer in Canada, New York and Europe.The partnership was negotiated by Atari's licensing agent, Beanstalk.About SmashSwing ImmersiveSmashSwing Immersive is revolutionizing the intersection of sports and entertainment with cutting-edge simulation technology and unforgettable experiences. SmashSwing Immersive is a pioneering company that blends gaming, sports simulation and entertainment. With a commitment to innovation and a vision to lead the next generation of immersive experiences, SmashSwing is poised to transform the sports and gaming industries.Target users for SmashSwing include golf courses/driving ranges, movie theaters, hotels, resorts and cruise ships looking for a mass appeal attraction and family entertainment centers and competitive socializing venues who want to drive repeat guest visits.Please visit for more information.Media Contact:TJ Schier...972.679.6330

