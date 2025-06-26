Evian Announces Multi-Grand Slam Tennis Champion Carlos Alcaraz As Its Newest Global Brand Ambassador

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

With the addition of Carlos Alcaraz, who just recently pulled off a thrilling victory at the 2025 French Open and was crowned last year's US Open champion, to its growing family of tennis ambassadors, evian continues its mission to inspire people of all ages to adopt a holistic approach to well-being, starting with the fundamental step of healthy hydration. Embodying the vibrant spirit of evian's 'Live Young' ethos, which celebrates a youthful body and mind through rejuvenation and healthy hydration, Alcaraz brings boundless athleticism, determination, and positivity – both on and off the court –inspiring people to embrace a healthier lifestyle for a more joyful life.

"I'm honored to join evian's legacy of global tennis ambassadors. Their 'Live Young' spirit reflects how I approach life with energy, positivity, and purpose, said Carlos Alcaraz. "Staying hydrated with evian's premium, mountain-made water is essential to my routine, and I'm proud to partner with a brand that champions well-being and encourages others to embrace a healthy and hydrated lifestyle."

"Carlos Alcaraz embodies the true essence of 'Live Young.' His energy, passion, and fearless spirit are contagious, and we couldn't be happier to welcome him into our ambassador family, said Dawid Borowiec, Global Director at evian . "Together, we're inspiring the world to hydrate, move, and embrace healthy behaviours with joy."

Joining the ranks of evian's legendary tennis ambassadors such as Frances Tiafoe, Emma Raducanu, and Arthur Fils, Alcaraz embraces a line-up of iconic worldwide tennis stars who also stay hydrated with the help of evian.

To learn more about the partnership between evian and Alcaraz, be sure to follow along on social: @evianwater and @carlitosalcarazz.

About evian®

evian® natural spring water comes from the heart of the French Alps, a unique geological site in the world. For more than 15 years, it travels through the rocks, where it picks up minerals. The brand has been working for over 25 years to preserve natural surroundings of the source, in an effort to preserve evian® natural spring water's exceptional quality for generations to come. Natural and uniquely balanced, evian® natural spring water is a healthy choice for hydration throughout the day.

evian®, a Danone brand, embraces the company's One Planet. One Health vision that the health of the people and the health of the planet are interconnected and therefore seeks to protect and nourish both.

For more information on evian and the planet, please visit:

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK® Cold Brew Coffee, Too Good & CoTM, and YoCrunch®. With approximately 6,000 employees and 14 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information on Danone North America, visit danonenorthamerica.

