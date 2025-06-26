Toll Tax On Two-Wheelers? Govt Says No, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Issues Clarification

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari junked on Thursday the speculative reports that asserted the government was going to impose toll tax on two-wheelers.

"Some media houses are spreading misleading news about imposing toll tax on two-wheeler vehicles. No such decision has been proposed," the minister wrote on X, in Hindi. The exemption on toll for two-wheeler vehicles will continue fully, he reassured.

"Spreading misleading news without verifying the truth to create a sensation is not a sign of healthy journalism. I condemn this," he added.

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) also separately clarified that that no such proposal is under consideration.

"There are no plans to introduce toll charges for two-wheelers," NHAI wrote on X.

In a separate news, the government is set to introduce a FASTag-based Annual Pass, that will provide a 'big relief' to commuters as it will reduce the financial burden and ease travel with no need to stop at toll plazas.

The annual pass scheme that will allow commuters to cross 200 toll plazas on National Highways for just Rs 3,000 annually--down from the earlier average of Rs 10,000. The scheme will come into effect from August 15.

Minister Gadkari had said the new system translates to an average toll cost of Rs 15 per crossing--substantially lower than the current average--and is expected to save regular highway users up to Rs 7,000 a year.

In April this year, in view of the multiple reports claiming that FASTags will be replaced by a satellite-based tolling system from May 1, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had issued a clarification, refuting these claims. The ministry had confirmed that no such decision was made.

The Ministry in a release, then announced that in order to enable seamless, barrier-free movement of vehicles through toll plazas and reduce travel time, an 'ANPR-FASTag-based Barrier-Less Tolling System' will be implemented at selected toll plazas.

The advanced tolling system will combine 'Automatic Number Plate Recognition' (ANPR) technology, which will identify vehicles by reading their number plates, and the existing 'FASTag system' that uses Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) for toll deduction.

Under this, vehicles will be charged based on their identification through high-performance ANPR cameras and FASTag Readers, without needing to stop at the toll plazas. In case of non-compliance, E-Notices will be served to the violators, non-payment of which may result in suspension of FASTag and other VAHAN-related penalties.

NHAI has invited bids for the implementation of the 'ANPR-FASTag-based Barrier-Less Tolling System' that will be installed at selected toll plazas. Based on the performance, efficiency, and user response to this system, a decision will be made regarding its implementation across the country, subsequently.