When Is Muharram 2025: From Date To History And Significance - Here's All You Need To Know
With the sighting of Muharram crescent moon on, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) declared a one-day holiday on 27 June. This will allow Muslims to observe the occasion.Also Read | Bank holiday today: Are banks closed for Muharram in THESE cities? Islamic New Year: History and significance
The sighting of the Muharram crescent moon holds a prominent significance. On this day on in 622 CE Prophet Muhammad and his companions migrated to Medina, leading to the establishment of the first Muslim community – Ummah.
According to the details, Muharram -one of the four sacred months in Islam-is being recalled as the chronological and spiritual awakening of Islam. Muharram marks a fresh start, harmony, unity, sacrifice, and the pursuit of justice and morality.Also Read | Muharram 2024: Which roads will remain open and closed in Delhi today? Islamic New Year: Mourning
On the day, Muslims globally observe the occasion by reciting the holy book of Quran and offering prayers, fasting and seeking forgiveness. Muharram is observed quietly and encourages spiritual reflection, unlike other major Islamic holidays like Eid al-Fitr or Eid al-Adha.
The tenth day of Muharam is Ashura – a day of mourning for the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, at the Battle of Karbala.Islamic New Year: Muharram messages
Usually, people from the Sunni sect of Muslims extend wishes to mark the beginning of the new Islamic calendar. But it is not a common practice since Shia Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain in this month.
Some of the messages sent to mark the beginning of Islamic calender include:
1)“Sending prayers for a year filled with spiritual enlightenment, personal growth, and divine guidance."
2)“As we step into the new Hijri year, may your heart be filled with gratitude and your soul with serenity."
3)“May the dawn of this new Islamic year inspire you to grow in faith and kindness. Barakah and peace to you and your family."Also Read | Eid Mubarak Images, festive GIFs and celebrations on Eid al-Adha 2025
4)“As the crescent moon heralds the arrival of the new year, may Allah bless you with peace, prosperity, and unwavering faith. Happy Hijri 1447!"
5)“Let this sacred month of Muharram remind us to walk the path of righteousness and grace. Wishing you a blessed Islamic New Year!"
