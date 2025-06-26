Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Amir, Iraq Pres. Discuss Ties, Important Developments During Phone Call

Kuwait Amir, Iraq Pres. Discuss Ties, Important Developments During Phone Call


2025-06-26 08:04:18
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid discussed via phone on Thursday ties and ways to develop them in all aspects as well as the recent important happenings in the region and the world.
His Highness the Amir and President Rashid, during the call, exchanged congratulations on the advent of the new Islamic Year, expressing mutual wishes of welfare and prosperity for Kuwait and Iraq. (end)
gta


MENAFN26062025000071011013ID1109727141

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search