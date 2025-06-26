403
Kuwait Amir, Iraq Pres. Discuss Ties, Important Developments During Phone Call
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid discussed via phone on Thursday ties and ways to develop them in all aspects as well as the recent important happenings in the region and the world.
His Highness the Amir and President Rashid, during the call, exchanged congratulations on the advent of the new Islamic Year, expressing mutual wishes of welfare and prosperity for Kuwait and Iraq. (end)
