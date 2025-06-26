15 Arrested In Armenia Over Armed Plot To Seize Power, Including Archbishop Galstanyan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

At least 15 individuals have been arrested in connection with an alleged armed plot to overthrow the Armenian government, Azernews reports, citing Armenian media.

According to a statement from Armenia's Investigative Committee, courts have approved all arrest motions filed by the investigation, including that of Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the leader of the ultra-nationalist Sacred Struggle movement.

Authorities say incendiary devices intended to damage internet and power infrastructure were discovered during searches of the homes of Galstanyan and his supporters.

On June 25, the Investigative Committee publicly accused members of the Sacred Struggle group of plotting terrorist acts to seize power, leading to a wave of coordinated raids and arrests.

Meanwhile, some defense lawyers have raised concerns over the integrity of the investigation. Alexander Kochubayev, the attorney for one of the accused, Armen Aleksanyan, claimed on social media that his client was wrongfully detained due to misidentified phone records.

“Investigators made a mistake when investigating telephone conversations and attributed the actions of another person to my client,” Kochubayev wrote.

The case has intensified scrutiny over rising political tensions and nationalist movements in Armenia, amid fears of deepening instability. The investigation remains ongoing.