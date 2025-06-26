Air India Plane Crash Probe Report: Black Box Data From Flight AI-171 Recovered, Analysis Underway In Delhi

Ministry of Civil Aviation has said that the Crash Protection Module (CPM) from the front black box of the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12 afternoon was safely retrieved on June 24 and June 25. In a big breakthrough, the memory module of the CMS was successfully accessed and its data downloaded at the AAIB Lab.

According to a detailed status report by the government, the analysis of CVR and FDR data is underway. These efforts aim to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the accident and identify contributing factors to enhance aviation safety and prevent future occurrences

The Air India plane crash had claimed 270 lives, including 241 on board. Only 1 person survived the fatal crash that took place within seconds of take off from airport near Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

India follows global rules for air crash probes

The report mentioned that India investigates air crashes under international civil aviation rules, as a signatory to the ICAO Chicago Convention (1944).

The official investigation body is the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which works under Indian law and follows Annex 13 of the ICAO.

Investigation team formed immediately after crash

After the crash of Air India Flight AI-171, the AAIB formed a special investigation team on 13 June 2025.

The team includes:



Director General (DG), AAIB

An aviation medicine expert

An Air Traffic Control officer Experts from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), USA, as the aircraft was designed and built in the US

Black boxes recovered from crash site

Two black boxes were recovered from the crash site:



Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) was found on a rooftop on June 13 Flight Data Recorder (FDR) was found in debris on June 16

They were kept under 24/7 police protection and CCTV watch in Ahmedabad.

Secured transport to Delhi by IAF

On 24 June 2025, both black boxes were flown to Delhi by an Indian Air Force aircraft with full security. The front black box reached the AAIB lab at 2:00 PM, brought by the DG. The rear black box arrived at 5:15 PM with another AAIB team.

Data successfully retrieved from one black box

On the evening of 24 June, experts from AAIB and NTSB started the data extraction process. The Crash Protection Module (CPM) was removed by experts.

On 25 June, the memory module was accessed and data was successfully downloaded at the AAIB Lab in Delhi. Analysis of this data has now started.

Aviation Minister confirms black box is in India

The black boxes hold key voice and flight data. Experts are working to rebuild the chain of events leading to the crash. The aim is to identify all possible causes and improve flight safety.

On June 24, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said the black box is still in India and is being examined by the AAIB to determine what caused the crash of Flight AI-171.

Investigation follows all rules and timelines

Authorities said all steps are being followed as per Indian law and international standards. The AAIB is working within the set timeline and using secure, transparent methods to complete the investigation.