Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal From Trading


2025-06-26 04:04:39
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Aquis Stock Exchange
Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from Trading
26-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The following securities are withdrawn from trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from market open today, 26 June 2025:

Walls & Futures REIT PLC
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: WAFR
ISIN: GB00BD04QG09

The Regulation Department
Aquis Stock Exchange
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email: ...
Website:

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

