Top HSC Performers Honoured At Somaiya Vidyavihar University's Academic Excellence Ceremony

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India With Maharashtra's HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) results reaching an impressive state-wide pass percentage of 98.80%, this year marked a major academic milestone for thousands of students. In recognition of their dedication and excellence, Somaiya Vidyavihar University hosted a special Academic Excellence Felicitation Ceremony to honour the top-performing students.

Organised as part of the Somaiya Summer and Winter School Programme, the ceremony celebrated seventy-three students from across India for their exceptional academic performance. Toppers were awarded Certificates of Excellence , while trophies and certificates were also presented to their respective institutions. The honoured institutions included a diverse range of junior colleges, private schools, and public schools such as:

Pace Science Junior College, Thane; Billabong High International School, Malad; KJ Somaiya Junior College of Science and Commerce; Billabong High International School, Santacruz; Army Public School, Mumbai; Delhi Public School, Nerul; Reliance Foundation School, Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai; The G Jr. College; KJ Somaiya Junior College of Arts and Commerce; The Universal School, Ghatkopar; SM Shetty International School and Jr College; SK Somaiya Vinay Mandir Jr College; Somaiya Vidyamandir and Higher Secondary School, Sakarwadi; PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1, Colaba, Mumbai; The Somaiya School; DAV Public School, New Panvel; Bombay Scottish International School; Pace Junior Science College, Andheri; and Scottish High International School, Gurgaon.

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Prof. V. N. Rajasekharan Pillai, Vice-Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, and Lt. Gen. H. S. Khalon, Secretary, Somaiya Vidyavihar.

“The achievements we celebrate today are not just academic milestones; they are the foundation for a future filled with opportunities. At Somaiya Vidyavihar University, we urge every student to nurture their curiosity and resilience. These traits will guide them towards meaningful success and societal contribution,” said Prof. V N Rajasekharan Pillai, Vice-Chancellor, Somaiya Vidyavihar University .

Lt. Gen. Kahlon, Secretary, Somaiya Vidyavihar, addressed students and parents, saying:“It's a real privilege for us to be here today, celebrating students who've scored 95% and above. This isn't just one year's success; it's the result of years of hard work and the unwavering support of your parents. But if I may say, the journey is only just beginning. It's a highly competitive world out there, but we have no doubt that each of you will go on to shine in whichever field you choose. When I look back four decades, the choices were limited; today, the world is wide open. Make the most of it.”

Through initiatives like the Somaiya Summer and Winter School Programme, the University remains committed to delivering inclusive, experiential, and future-ready education. These programmes provide students with opportunities to explore academic disciplines, develop essential life skills, and experience campus life-preparing them for success in higher education and beyond.

By recognising academic excellence and encouraging holistic development, Somaiya Vidyavihar University continues to empower the next generation of changemakers.

