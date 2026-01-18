'The Rip' Netflix Review: Matt Damon And Ben Affleck's Cop Thriller Wins Early Praise

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are back together on screen in The Rip, a crime thriller that premiered on Netflix on January 16, 2026. Directed by Joe Carnahan, the film places Damon in the role of Lieutenant Dane Dumars, while Affleck plays Detective Sergeant JD Byrne. The duo headline a tense cop drama that blends action, mistrust, and moral conflict.

Since its release, The Rip has quickly become a talking point on social media platform X, where viewers have been sharing enthusiastic first reactions. Early responses suggest the film has struck the right balance between gritty storytelling and high-voltage action.

VIEWERS PRAISE THE RIP'S ACTION AND PERFORMANCES

Audiences who streamed The Rip over the weekend have largely responded positively. Many viewers highlighted the chemistry between Damon and Affleck, calling their on-screen partnership one of the film's strongest elements.

Just wrapped The Rip on Netflix and wow of those thrillers that tightens its grip scene by scene... then hits you with twists that make you rethink everything you just watched. Dark, tense, morally messy, and seriously well done is essential viewing. @netflix twitter/cBY71t3zOa

- Alexander Gusha (@ZEZURUROCKSTAR) January 16, 2026

Several reactions praised Joe Carnahan's direction, noting the tight pacing, stylized lighting, and intense action sequences. Viewers also applauded the supporting cast, including Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, and Sasha Calle, for adding depth to the story.

The Rip is an adrenaline pumping thriller filled with excellent chemistry and a tension which can be cut with a butter knife. It is powered by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck who are superb as the lead pairing. Overall rating 8/10 Joe Carnahan is an amazing director twitter/flEc5gvNS4

- Suchit Seth (@SuchitSeth2) January 16, 2026

Fans described the film as a dark and gripping thriller, with some calling it an adrenaline-fueled ride packed with sharp twists. Others noted that the story steadily builds tension, keeping viewers engaged until the final moments.

Overall, social media reactions indicate that The Rip has exceeded expectations for many Netflix subscribers, with some calling it essential viewing for fans of crime thrillers.

THE RIP PLOT: TRUST, GREED, AND BETRAYAL

The story of The Rip follows a group of Miami police officers who stumble upon millions of dollars in cash during an operation. What begins as an unexpected discovery soon turns into a dangerous game of suspicion.

As news of the money spreads beyond their circle, trust among the officers begins to crack. Loyalties are tested, alliances shift, and each character is forced to decide how far they are willing to go. The narrative dives into moral ambiguity, showing how greed can corrode even the strongest bonds.

This blend of crime, psychological tension, and action-driven storytelling forms the backbone of The Rip, giving the film its dark and gripping tone.

FINAL TAKE

With its intense atmosphere, strong lead performances, and twist-heavy narrative, The Rip appears to have made a solid impact on Netflix audiences. Early viewer reactions suggest that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's reunion in this cop thriller is delivering exactly what fans hoped for: suspense, grit, and compelling drama.