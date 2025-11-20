Azerbaijan Aims To Boost Employment With New Small Business Projects In 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)As many as 15,000 families are planned to be involved in the self-employment program in Azerbaijan, including 8,000 through the Unemployment Insurance Fund and 7,000 under the World Bank project next year, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Anar Aliyev said during discussion of the draft laws "On the 2026 budgets of the State Social Protection Fund and "On the 2026 budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund" at today's plenary session of the parliament, Trend reports.

According to him, within this framework, the introduction of a new envelope will begin in order to increase the variety of envelopes presented to citizens.

He also said that, totally about 450,000 people are expected to be involved in active employment activities in 2026 through the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

The minister noted that in 10 months of 2025, 158,000 unemployed and job seekers were provided with jobs by employment agencies. In 2026, it's expected that about 170,000 people will be supported in finding a job.

The self-employment program, which is one of the main active employment measures in ensuring employment of the population, will be continued next year and will constitute 29 percent of the expenditures of the Unemployment Insurance Fund budget.