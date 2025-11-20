Azerbaijan Aims To Boost Employment With New Small Business Projects In 2026
According to him, within this framework, the introduction of a new envelope will begin in order to increase the variety of envelopes presented to citizens.
He also said that, totally about 450,000 people are expected to be involved in active employment activities in 2026 through the Unemployment Insurance Fund.
The minister noted that in 10 months of 2025, 158,000 unemployed and job seekers were provided with jobs by employment agencies. In 2026, it's expected that about 170,000 people will be supported in finding a job.
The self-employment program, which is one of the main active employment measures in ensuring employment of the population, will be continued next year and will constitute 29 percent of the expenditures of the Unemployment Insurance Fund budget.
