Dubai: Planning To Buy Property In 2026? Here's What Off-Plan Looks Like

Dubai's off-plan property segment, which is the main engine of growth, continued to dominate in 2025 and is likely to see an increase in its share in 2026.

According to industry insiders, Dubai's off-plan property segment will not only continue to dominate in 2026 but will also see its share increase in the emirate's real estate market due to new project launches from local and foreign developers. Industry executives suggest that higher returns on investment will continue to woo more investors to off-plan properties.

“Off-plan remains the driving force of Dubai's residential real estate market, accounting for over 70 per cent of total transactions in 2025, and this momentum is set to accelerate further. As major developers roll out large-scale projects in 2026, particularly in high-growth corridors such as Dubai South, Dubai Islands, and new master-planned phases by Emaar and Damac, we anticipate off-plan unit sales to rise by a further 10–15 per cent in 2026,” said Himanshi Trivedi, deputy director for off-plan sales at Metropolitan Premium Properties.

“Demand is clearly tilting toward new supply, especially in the apartment segment,” said Louis Harding, CEO of Betterhomes.

Off-plan properties in Dubai offer a higher return to investors compared to ready properties. As for the property projects near completion, the prices continue to increase. But when it comes to the ready market, residents can save on rentals.

According to Betterhomes data, off-plan activity dominated in 2025 again, accounting for 65 per cent of total transactions and 53 per cent of total value, driven primarily by apartments. Apartment sales increased 29 per cent to Dh325 billion, while villas and townhouses contributed Dh221 billion, an increase of 26 per cent.

In 2024, almost 145,000 new off-plan units came to the market during the year-an average of 400 per day. The booming off-plan sector continued to dominate the Dubai real estate market in 2024, with sales four times up on pre-Covid levels, according to Cavendish Maxwell data.

“In the second half of 2025, Dubai's real estate market, spanning both residential and commercial sales, continued to demonstrate remarkable resilience and growth. Transaction volumes remained robust, buoyed by sustained demand across off-plan, ready, and commercial assets,” said John Lyons, managing director at Espace Real Estate.

During the second half of 2025, Binghatti led the off-plan segment with more than 13,000 units launched, followed by Damac Properties with 6,588 units and Emaar with 6,262.